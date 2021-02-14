Hard freeze expected; icy roads and power outages possible

Shelby: Sunday morning forecast
By Shelby Latino | February 14, 2021 at 6:28 AM CST - Updated February 14 at 6:53 AM

TODAY: Cloudy and cold conditions continue with highs only topping out in the mid-upper 40s. It will feel like the 30s most of the day thanks to the breeze. There may be a few cold sprinkles around, but they won’t be problematic...yet.

MONDAY: As temperatures fall and more rain is expected, ice will develop on the roadways through the morning and early afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Tangipahoa & Washington Parishes as well as west of our viewing area. That’s for up to 1/2″ of ice which will lead to dangerous roadways and power outages. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the rest of the areas north of Lake Pontchartrain as well as the river and bayou parishes. That’s for a light icing, up to 1/10″. The rain should come to an end by mid-afternoon, but the cold air will keep on coming.

MONDAY NIGHT: A HARD FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE AREA. North and west of the Lake, I’m expecting teens and low 20s. On the immediate south shore, 24-28°. This will bust pipes & kill plants.

TUESDAY: Mardi Gras Day looks to be very cold with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures may struggle to get out of the 30s all day.

REST OF THE WEEK: Continued cold misery with a chance for rain again Wednesday and Thursday.

