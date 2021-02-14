Hard freeze expected; icy roads and power outages possible

MONDAY: As temperatures fall and more rain is expected, ice will develop on the roadways through the morning and early afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Tangipahoa & Washington Parishes as well as west of our viewing area. That’s for up to 1/2″ of ice which will lead to dangerous roadways and power outages. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the rest of the areas north of Lake Pontchartrain as well as the river and bayou parishes. That’s for a light icing, up to 1/10″. The rain should come to an end by mid-afternoon, but the cold air will keep on coming.