State offices closed Monday

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) -Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne announced Sunday that state offices will be closed statewide Monday, Feb. 15, as a winter storm passes through the area.
All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.
This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.
State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.