25-year-old man killed in St. Tammany Parish crash

ABITA SPRINGS (WVUE) -A 25-year-old man was killed in a car crash Saturday night, La. State Police say.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. on LA 435 east of LA 36 in St. Tammany Parish. The killed 25-year-old Dustin A. Dykes of Bush.
Police say Dykes was traveling eastbound on LA 435 in a 2008 Toyota Tundra as he entered a left curve in the roadway. For reasons still under investigation, Dyke’s vehicle exited the roadway to the right where it impacted an embankment for a private driveway. The truck became airborne and struck a utility pole.
Dykes was not wearing a seatbelt and died on the scene.
Troopers say speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Impairment is not suspected at this time.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was taken. The crash remains under investigation.
