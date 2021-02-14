25-year-old man killed in St. Tammany Parish crash

25-year-old man killed in St. Tammany Parish crash
By Nicole Mumphrey | February 14, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST - Updated February 14 at 10:44 AM

ABITA SPRINGS (WVUE) -A 25-year-old man was killed in a car crash Saturday night, La. State Police say.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on LA 435 east of LA 36 in St. Tammany Parish. The killed 25-year-old Dustin A. Dykes of Bush.

Police say Dykes was traveling eastbound on LA 435 in a 2008 Toyota Tundra as he entered a left curve in the roadway. For reasons still under investigation, Dyke’s vehicle exited the roadway to the right where it impacted an embankment for a private driveway. The truck became airborne and struck a utility pole.

Dykes was not wearing a seatbelt and died on the scene.

Troopers say speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Impairment is not suspected at this time.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was taken. The crash remains under investigation.

