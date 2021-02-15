Bruce: Hard freeze and icy roads through midday Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The precipitation has ended, but the next issue is water on roadways that does not evaporate, will likely freeze and cause more road closures and dangerous travel conditions. Ice accumulation up to 1/2″ of ice which will lead to dangerous roadways and power outages. As the afternoon and evening wear on, temps will fall below freezing throughout the day.
A HARD FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE AREA TONIGHT. North and west of the Lake, I’m expecting teens and low 20s. On the immediate south shore, 24-28°. Protect pipes, pets, plants, and be safe in heating your home.
Mardi Gras Day looks to be very cold with clouds breaking for some sun. Temperatures may struggle to get out of the 30s all day.
Cold weather will continue with a chance for rain again late Wednesday through early Thursday. Friday and the weekend look nice with sunshine and a warm-up on tap.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.