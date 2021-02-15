Hard freeze expected tonight; icy roads and power outages possible

As temperatures fall and more rain is expected, ice will develop on the roadways through the morning and early afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Tangipahoa & Washington Parishes as well as west of our viewing area. That’s for up to 1/2″ of ice which will lead to dangerous roadways and power outages. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the rest of the areas north of Lake Pontchartrain as well as the river and bayou parishes. That’s for a light icing, up to 1/10″. The rain should come to an end by mid-afternoon, but the frigid air will keep pouring into the area.
A HARD FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE AREA TONIGHT. North and west of the Lake, I’m expecting teens and low 20s. On the immediate south shore, 24-28°. Protect pipes, pets, plants, and be safe in heating your home.
Mardi Gras Day looks to be very cold with clouds breaking for some sun. Temperatures may struggle to get out of the 30s all day.
Cold weather will continue with a chance for rain again late Wednesday through early Thursday. Friday and the weekend look nice with sunshine and a warm-up on tap.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.