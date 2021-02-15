I-10 closed from BR to Lafayette

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities closed Interstate 10 in both directions from Baton Rouge to Lafayette early Monday morning due to icy conditions and multiple accidents.
The closure in Baton Rouge starts at and includes the Horace Wilkinson Bridge, commonly called the “new bridge.” That bridge crosses the Mississippi River.
Even with the official closure of that bridge, some motorists were initially going around barricades and still making the trek over the bridge.
Motorists from I-10 are being diverted onto Highway 190.
The John James Audubon bridge, which stretches across the Mississippi River from Pointe Coupee to West Feliciana parishes, was also shut down.
