IMAGES: Ice and snow around La.

Mother Nature certainly paid Louisiana a visit as portions of the state experience snow and ice.
The winter weather is impacting flights and has caused numerous road closures and power outages.
A hard freeze is expected Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Authorities closed Interstate 10 in both directions from Baton Rouge to Lafayette early Monday morning due to icy conditions and multiple accidents.
FOX 8 viewers submitted pictures of the conditions in their areas.
