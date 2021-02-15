Monday, February 15: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

By Nick Gremillion | February 15, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 11:54 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, Feb. 15, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:

  • 420,394 total cases - 507 new cases
  • 9,325 total deaths - 33 new deaths
  • 849 patients in hospitals - decrease of 26 patients
  • 137 patients on ventilators - decrease of 5 patients
  • 380,673 patients recovered - no change
  • LDH will not report on 2/16/21 in observance of Mardi Gras.

“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.

