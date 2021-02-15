NOPD: One person injured in New Orleans East shooting

By Fox8 Staff | February 14, 2021 at 11:25 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 11:25 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left one person injured Sunday night.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Aberdeen Road and Benson Street around 10:20 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

