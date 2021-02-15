NOPD: One person injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left one person injured Sunday night.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Aberdeen Road and Benson Street around 10:20 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
