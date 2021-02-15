Parish, transportation leaders prepare for wintry weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This winter weather has emergency and safety officials working overtime to prepare, but they say it is even more important for residents to prepare as well for the bone-chilling conditions.
If it is not a pandemic raining out carnival parades, it is the incoming wintery weather. But parish and transportation leaders hope the timing plays in their favor.
“It actually could not have happened at a better time with schools being out and government offices are already closed Monday and Tuesday,” said Tangipahoa Emergency Management Director Dawson Primes.
“We’re prepared, we have plenty of salt to go around and that’s not going to be a concern,” said DOTD spokesperson, Michael Vinsanau.
Along state highways, Department of Transportation crews was out placing barricades, if ice or other conditions force road closures.
“You’ve seen situations where cars go on icy roads and bad things happen and god forbid that happens, but this is to protect the drivers in Louisiana when we put the roadblocks up there, they’re there for a reason and it’s the driver safety,” said Vinsanau.
Vinsanau says those decisions happen as conditions worsen but is only made worse when drivers ignore those barricades and venture out.
“If you have to go out just drive slow no cruise control plan for more time on the roadways and just be safe, if you can stay home please do so,” said Vinsanau.
In Tangipahoa Parish, crews are out salting roads, planning to do another pass during the early morning hours as chilly precipitation falls.
“Our parish president made the order to have our public works department start salting bridges starting tonight,” said Primes.
“That Tuesday and Tuesday night is going to be super crazy cold and so it can refreeze whatever’s there to a hard freeze it because it’s going to be so much colder.”
The bottom line is they’re hoping residents stay inside, as they could see up to a quarter-inch of ice on the road, treetops, and powerlines.
“At a quarter of an inch you have zero traction, that’s that black ice situation that causes wrecks,” said Primes.
But if folks do have to go out, Primes says there is only one way to drive.
“Drive like you’re taking your grandma to church, and you have a bowl of gumbo in the backseat,” said Primes.
Primes also advises people to stock up on supplies like propane and groceries in preparation for any power outages.
But do not use generators in enclosed spaces and remember to keep space heaters away from anything flammable.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.