Police: Woman shoots, kills boyfriend outside Chalmette Walmart

CHALMETTE (WVUE) -The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a New Orleans woman for shooting and killing her boyfriend and the father of her child outside the Walmart in Chalmette.
Alexis King, 20, was booked with second degree murder.
The shooting happened Sunday evening (Feb. 14) around 7 p.m. at the Walmart located at 8101 W Judge Perez.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the victim on the ground in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Through video surveillance, detectives were able to identify the victim as an employee of the business.
Detectives also were able to identify King as the shooter. Once in custody, King admitted her involvement in the incident.
No one else was injured in the incident.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.