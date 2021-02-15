Power outages grow as winter weather impacts the area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The winter weather impacting the metro area and beyond is causing widespread power outages.
As of 10:45 a.m. Monday, approximately 4,900 Entergy customers in Tangipahoa Parish are without power.
1,000 are out in Orleans Parish.
About 10,000 Entergy customers are without electricity in Jefferson Parish after a transformer blew.
Entergy crews are attempting repairs.
319 are in the dark in Terrebonne Parish.
These numbers are expected to increase throughout the day.
WST is also reporting outages.
In St. Tammany, 83 WST are without power, 226 in Tangipahoa, and 450 in Washington Parish.
