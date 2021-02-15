Winter weather prompting road closures including Causeway Bridge, I-55

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The winter weather conditions impacting the area are causing several road closures.
All lanes in both directions on Power Blvd. at W. Esplanade Ave. will be shut down until further notice for Entergy to repair a transformer. All lanes on W. Esplanade remain open.
Elevated Interstate 55 between Ponchatoula and Laplace is closed. Traffic is being diverted to US 51.
The Causeway Bridge is closed at this time.
Check 511la.org for updates on road closures.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.