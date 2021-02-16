A slow thaw Tuesday, storms Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A slow thaw is expected through the afternoon as temperatures will finally get above freezing as the sunshine returns later in the morning. We will struggle to get out of the 30s all day.
Tonight, temperatures could fall into the moderate freeze criteria again north and west of the Lake. On the south shore, temperatures won’t fall quite as far, so pipes are not threatened there.
After a brief Wednesday warm-up into the 50s, stormy weather Wednesday night will bring back cold conditions for the end of the week. Friday and Saturday mornings could pose hard freeze threats for areas north and west of the Lake again. Sunny skies return Friday, though, and the weekend looks nice with sunshine and a warm-up on tap.
