Entergy initiates power outages across SWLA due to strain on power grid

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Entergy has started power outages for its customers across Southwest Louisiana due to increased demand during the winter storm.
The company says it is taking this action as a last resort in order to prevent more extensive, prolonged power outages that could destabilize the power grid.
Crews will be taking proactive steps to prepare and protect Entergy assets from the cold weather.
“We apologize for the inconvenience these outages may cause, but we have an unusual situation right now driven by unusual conditions. We are working to respond and restore power as soon as it is safely possible,” said John Hawkins, vice president of distribution operations. “This loss of generation combined with the peak load has caused a strain on the system. As a result, we are short of the power needed to meet our customers’ demands in that area.”
Depending on conditions, customers may experience multiple outages during the day as Entergy works to limit the duration of each outage.
Entergy will be taking actions to restore their system to normal operations as quickly as possible and will halt the power outages as soon as there is no longer a strain on their system.
Currently over 31,000 Entergy customers are without power across Calcasieu Parish this morning.
