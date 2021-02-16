It’s official: Malzahn lands head coaching job at UCF

“When I started the search process, it became very evident very quickly that, based on the conversations I had with the players last week and what they told me were looking for, Gus Malzahn was the guy for the job,” UCF vice president and director of athletics Terry Mohajir said. “He has won at every level, and he has coached a Heisman Trophy winner and NFL draft picks. There has never been a better time for Coach Malzahn to lead this program than right now.”