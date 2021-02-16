Love; a universal language, whether you can hear it or not

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Parenting can be tough, especially when you have several kids. Amy O’Berry and her husband Danny have four.
The O’Berrys are your typical growing family, there is just one thing you may not notice unless you stop and ask. Amy and Danny are deaf.
“So, a lot of people think that deaf people can’t do many things, but I would say that they can. We’re no different from hearing families,” Amy said.
Amy and Danny met at the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival almost 16 years ago. Danny asked her out on a date and the rest is history. When it came to having kids, Amy didn’t want to wait.
“When I married him, I was ready to be a mom, so I was excited about having children,” Amy said.
Amy wanted four children, but Danny wanted two. Initially, they settled on just two kids, but life has a way of happening and eventually, Amy got her wish.
Their first child, Violet, learned early on that her parents were deaf.
“She didn’t understand what the word deaf meant, but she thought that my ears were broken so that’s how I explained it to her that my ears don’t work, and then she caught on to it,” Amy said.
Violet quickly learned sign language, which proved to be a bit of a problem for her parents.
“When she was about 3 years old, we had to be careful because we would put our grocery list together when I would sign ice cream, she would catch it and say, ‘Mom, Mom, Mom! I want ice cream!’ We were signing really fast but perceptively she was catching everything we were signing so now sometimes we have to fingerspell,” Amy said.
In fact, Violet’s first word made Danny a proud papa.
“At nine months her first sign was Dad,” Amy said.
“I was super proud! I was so excited her first sign was Dad. His first sign was dad as well he signed it about one,” Danny said referring to their second child Vincent. “I’m trying to teach [Vance] but he just has no attention span.”
Violet, Vincent, and the newest addition to the family, four-month-old Valerie, are all CODAs, Children of Deaf Adults, but Vance is Amy and Danny’s little miracle.
“He was in the bed sleeping and I kind of tapped these two instruments together and he stayed asleep and didn’t wake up, so we decided to bring him to the audiologist, and they ran a test on him,” Danny said.
“It was an ABR test, and they said he’s deaf I was totally shocked,” Amy said. “I was shocked that we did have a deaf son. I told Danny he was so excited he was like, ‘Yes! We have a son that’s going to be signing.’”
But Vance is your typical toddler and right now, not interested in learning to sign, though Amy knows he’ll have incredible support when he’s ready. Just like she had growing up in St. Bernard Parish when she wanted to join the majorettes.
“I asked the coach if I could sign up for tryouts, she said, ‘No you can’t because you can’t hear the music and you’re deaf.’ I thought to myself, ‘Yes I can,’ and it upset me. So, I went home and I told my mom. I told her what happened, and she said, ‘No ma’am,’ she called the school and she made it happen,” Amy said.
Amy’s mother, still a major source of support in the family, got her in front of the coach for tryouts.
“I didn’t need to hear the music. I could demonstrate that by the counts and the coach was shocked she was like, ‘Wow she really can,’ so she welcomed me to the majorettes, and I was super excited,” Amy said.
It’s that determination that pushes Amy forward, raising her own family now, a couple of kids who may be too smart for their own good.
“Yes, sometimes when we’re far away in the cafeteria sometimes we’ll try to sign to each other to communicate,” Violet said. “Most of the time [Vincent] asks me to ask my friends for gum!”
In fact, gum-loving Vincent has gotten his family a few glances in the past.
“If we go to a restaurant other people will look over and I feel like, ‘Why is everybody looking at us?’ And then I realize he’s using his loud voice and I have to tell him to quiet down because everyone’s staring at us,” Amy said.
“I have hearing aids in so I can hear when that boy is talking, I always have to tell him lower your voice,” Danny said.
Maybe Vincent’s a little too boisterous for his own good, but a sweet kid nonetheless, from Vincent and Vance to Valerie and Violet it’s clear the O’Berrys have something special.
“Every single night I go and hug and kiss them good night and they do it back so that shows me that they love me,” Violet said.
“She’s happy to have us because we’re good parents and she’s definitely lucky to have us as mom and dad,” Amy said.
It’s not hard to tell, their love rings loud, no matter who can hear it.
