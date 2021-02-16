Miss. congressman sues Trump over role in Capitol riot

Miss. congressman sues Trump over role in Capitol riot
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., speaks during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on 'worldwide threats to the homeland', on Capitol Hill Washington. Thompson has sued former President Donald Trump, alleging Trump incited the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The lawsuit in Washington's federal court alleges the Republican former president conspired with members of far-right extremist groups to prevent the Senate from certifying the results of the presidential election he lost to Joe Biden. The suit also names as defendants Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and groups including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, both of which had members alleged to have taken part in the siege.(John McDonnell/The Washington Post via AP, Pool) (Source: John McDonnell)
By Associated Press | February 16, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST - Updated February 16 at 2:00 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic congressman has sued Donald Trump, alleging Trump incited the deadly insurrection at the Capitol.

The Washington federal court lawsuit is part of an expected wave of litigation over the riot and is believed to be the first filed by a member of Congress.

It alleges Trump conspired with members of far-right extremist groups to try to prevent the Senate from certifying the presidential election results.

It was filed by Mississippi congressman Bennie Thompson under a Reconstruction-era law known as the Ku Klux Klan Act and comes days after Trump was acquitted in an impeachment trial.

It seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages.

A Trump adviser says Trump “did not incite” any violence at the Capitol.