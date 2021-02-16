More cold coming

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hard freezes will stick around into Wednesday morning. Tuesday morning will be the coldest with low to mid 20s south of the lake and teens away from the lake.
There will be a brief “warm-up” on Wednesday along with a round of rain and storms. There could be a few strong storms near the coast in this bubble of somewhat warmer air.
However another strong cold front will arrive on Thursday. That will keep highs in the 40s into Friday. Hard freezes are likely away from the lake Friday and Saturday mornings. A light freeze is possible for the south shore.
Temperatures will finally warm in earnest by the end of the weekend and into early next week.
