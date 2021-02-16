One dead in Washington Parish trailer fire; cause undetermined

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man is dead following a house fire in Franklinton, officials say.
A spokesperson for the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal says firefighters responded to a trailer in the 29000 block of Roscoe Dillon Road around 2:45 p.m.
A relative discovered the fire when checking on the man’s well-being due to the extreme cold temperatures.
Firefighters later discovered the body of a man inside.
The origin of the fire is still under investigation.
“We’d like to take this opportunity to encourage everyone to check on family, friends and neighbors throughout this winter storm, especially those enduring the weather in vulnerable living conditions,” the spokesperson says.
