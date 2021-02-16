Southshore residents prepare for below-freezing, pipe-bursting temperatures

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With warnings of below-freezing temperatures on the south shore, pipe coverings, weather stripping, and space heaters leaped off the shelves.
“Once we get our pipes done we’re going to go for a walk with the dogs so this cold weather doesn’t faze you know you just got a bundle up to get a good scarf you’ll be fine,” said Conrad Luecke and Karen Wells.
“A little last minute but we got our stuff in time so we feel good,” said Gordon Murphy and Kelly Wallace. What came to mind for many: the freeze of 2018.
“I think it kind of caught people off guard it was a bit colder than night well forecast called for and had lots of busted pipes,” said Lee LaFleur.
Lee LaFleur, owner, of Mike’s Hardware and Supply, says not only were they prepared with winter weather supplies ready on hand, but he says with steady business all day, maybe residents are better prepared as well.
“I think this is the final one this is it makes some hot toddies or something stay warm,” said Murphy and Wallace.
“We want to be very straightforward with you, we are likely to see water mains rupture throughout the city,” said Ghassan Korban, the executive director of the Sewerage and Water Board.
The Sewerage and Water Board says they will prioritize and respond to any water main breaks, but they’re working at a deficit, fighting freezing temperatures without a couple of needed turbines for extra power.
“What I’m focused on is the quality of our drinking water that is really at stake,” said Mayor Latoya Cantrell.
With the potential for city-wide boil water advisories, people again took heed and headed to the store.
“I done made some groceries, got off work now I’m going home to have a good time,” said Lance Faledoa.
And with stacks of king cakes one of the few indicators this is a Lundi Gras freeze, folks say maybe it’s not such a bad thing the parades were already canceled.
