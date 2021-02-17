Boil water advisory issued for portions of St. John Parish

RESERVE (WVUE) -The Louisiana Department of Health has issued a Boil Water Advisory for Reserve, Garyville, and Mt. Airy as a result of the water system pressure dropping below 20 PSI due to several water leaks associated with freeze temperatures.
It is recommended that all water customers in Reserve, Garyville, and Mt. Airy boil their water for one full minute before consuming it or using it for food preparation until further notice.
There is no boil advisory in place for LaPlace or the West Bank at this time, owever all residents parishwide are asked to conserve water.
Anyone that observes water main breaks (water spilling into the street or shooting up in the air) is asked to report it to the Utilities Department at 985-651-6800 during normal business hours and to 911 after hours.
