Bruce: Brief Warm Up-Possible Strong Storms This Evening Then Colder

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a freezing morning with freezing misty drizzle and a few slick spots, we will see a brief warm-up today with the entire area getting above freezing. Those north of the Lake may struggle to get out of the 40s, while folks south of the Lake get into the 50s. Those near the coast could get into the 60s today. Rain chances will be on the rise this afternoon and heavier rain tonight.
As a strong cold front moves through between 8pm and midnight, there is a chance of strong to severe storms. Just a few spotty showers will be left by Thursday morning. No freezes are expected tonight, but more are around the corner.
Colder air will move in Thursday, so highs will only top out in the 40s. It may feel like the 30s thanks to windy conditions. Thursday and Friday nights will pose another hard freeze threat for areas north and west of the Lake. The south shore is not expecting pipe-busting weather on those nights, but you should still bring pets indoors.
Finally, sunshine will return Friday and last through the weekend. We will get high temperatures back into the 50s and 60s this weekend.
