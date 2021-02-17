Bruce: Brief Warm Up-Possible Strong Storms This Evening Then Colder

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a freezing morning with freezing misty drizzle and a few slick spots, we will see a brief warm-up today with the entire area getting above freezing. Those north of the Lake may struggle to get out of the 40s, while folks south of the Lake get into the 50s. Those near the coast could get into the 60s today. Rain chances will be on the rise this afternoon and heavier rain tonight.