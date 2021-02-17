Conserve power Wednesday night to prevent extensive outages, Entergy says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy’s Louisiana customers are again asked to voluntarily reduce their electricity usage, especially between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday evening, Feb. 17.
Officials say the “unusual request” is due to the demand for electricity potentially exceeding the available generation due to the extreme cold and weather conditions currently impacting our service territory. Current load forecasts are approaching an all-time peak, even greater than those experienced during the polar vortex of January 2019.
The company’s reliability coordinator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), has made this request to Entergy and other utilities in its footprint, including other utilities in the area.
“If the power supply cannot meet the demand, then periodic power outages would be needed to prevent an extensive power outage that could last an extended period,” a spokesperson for Entergy said.
The request for electric use reduction does not apply to elderly customers or those with special health concerns.
Abrupt power outages lasted two hours Tuesday night, plunging over 24,000 customers into the dark with no warning.
New Orleans City Councilwoman at-large Helena Moreno has scheduled a meeting with Entergy to discuss the communication, or lack thereof, Tuesday night.
Some residents say they were caught off guard and they wonder why they were selected, and not others.
On one of the coldest nights of the year, some Broadmoor residents had to scramble for heat.
“Electricity was out but I was able to light the gas stove so they kept us warm for a little bit,” said Marcy Brisco, of Broadmoor.
That practice can be dangerous but Entergy New Orleans says it had a little choice.
“You’re always trying to balance your load and supply,” said John Hawkins, Entergy Louisiana’s VP for Distribution.
Although Brisco got a warning from Entergy the day before she and other Entergy customers wish they had gotten something a little more time-specific.
“A little more warning because I did have my granddaughter here earlier that day and she could’ve still been here and a little bit more warning would’ve been helpful,” said Brisco.
“One of my biggest concerns I’m trying to get the answer to is how were different neighborhoods chosen to be part of the rolling outages,” said New Orleans City Council Utilities Chair Helena Moreno.
“It’s not done by race or by social class or anything like that,” said Hawkins.
The power was cut for more than an hour to the Sewerage and Water Board’s Hamilton Street water intake plant, in spite of an Entergy pledge to avoid cutting power to vital facilities. That forced the water board to utilize on-site generators to continue pumping drinking water into the Carrollton water plant until they notified Entergy, which restored power.
