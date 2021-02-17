Controlled outages planned in New Orleans until midnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An increase in demand for power, due to extremely cold temperatures, is resulting in an overload of the power grid.
To help protect the stability of the power grid and prevent prolonged outages, MISO has instructed Cleco and Entergy to reduce demand on the power grid by beginning periodic outages to customers across Louisiana, including customers in Slidell and Covington.
MISO has authorized controlled outages until midnight.
Power outages are scattered throughout New Orleans due to the mandatory request. As of 8 p.m., over 24,000 Entergy customers were without power.
“While our crews worked to prepare for this storm, a loss of generation combined with the peak load due to record-low temperatures have caused a strain on the power grid system. In an effort to prevent damage or lengthy power outages, Cleco was instructed by MISO to begin forced power outages,” said Terry Whitmore, vice president of transmission services. “Depending on conditions, individual customers could experience multiple outages each lasting less than an hour until we receive notification from MISO that this is no longer necessary to protect the electric grid system.”
Some actions customers with power can take to conserve energy include:
· Delay laundry, washing dishes, and other non-essential uses of electricity for conservation.
· Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and refrain from opening the oven door while baking.
· Don’t allow warmed air to escape from the home.
· Open blinds, drapes and curtains to let in warmth from the sun.
· Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees or lower if possible.
