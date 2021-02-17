Councilmembers, Entergy, S&WB to meet following emergency power outages amid extreme cold

“There are many pressing questions that need to be answered. Starting with, ratepayers deserve to know how Entergy New Orleans chose certain neighborhoods to be part of the blackouts. Also, overall communication needed to be much improved. There was no notice sent to media or the public that rolling blackouts until two hours after the event. Finally, we must work to prevent critical infrastructure from being part of load reductions in the future as much as possible,” said Councilmember Moreno.