Councilmembers, Entergy, S&WB to meet following emergency power outages amid extreme cold

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Council President Helena Moreno and District “A” Councilmember Joe Giarrusso says the Council’s Utility, Cable, Telecommunications and Technology (UCTT) and Public Works, Sanitation and Environment Committees will meet on Tuesday, February 23, at 10 a.m., to address the impact of this week’s severe winter weather event.
Representatives from Entergy New Orleans (ENO) will be present to discuss power outages in response to MISO Max Generation Emergency. Specifically, ENO will address how certain areas were selected for outages and recent reports that power was cut to Sewerage and Water Board (S&WB) drinking water intake pumps.
S&WB representatives will also present on the impact of the weather event on the drainage system in addition to sharing their quarterly report with updates on ongoing billing issues.
“There are many pressing questions that need to be answered. Starting with, ratepayers deserve to know how Entergy New Orleans chose certain neighborhoods to be part of the blackouts. Also, overall communication needed to be much improved. There was no notice sent to media or the public that rolling blackouts until two hours after the event. Finally, we must work to prevent critical infrastructure from being part of load reductions in the future as much as possible,” said Councilmember Moreno.
“Power, water, and drainage are all connected. Our scheduled Public Works Committee is jointly meeting with Councilmember Moreno and the Utilities Committee to get answers to questions about communication, preparation, and execution during weather emergencies,” said Councilmember Giarrusso.
Some residents say they were caught off guard and they wonder why they were selected, and not others.
On one of the coldest nights of the year, some Broadmoor residents had to scramble for heat.
“Electricity was out but I was able to light the gas stove so they kept us warm for a little bit,” said Marcy Brisco, of Broadmoor.
That practice can be dangerous but Entergy New Orleans says it had a little choice.
“You’re always trying to balance your load and supply,” said John Hawkins, Entergy Louisiana’s VP for Distribution.
Although Brisco got a warning from Entergy the day before she and other Entergy customers wish they had gotten something a little more time-specific.
“A little more warning because I did have my granddaughter here earlier that day and she could’ve still been here and a little bit more warning would’ve been helpful,” said Brisco.
“One of my biggest concerns I’m trying to get the answer to is how were different neighborhoods chosen to be part of the rolling outages,” said New Orleans City Council Utilities Chair Helena Moreno.
“It’s not done by race or by social class or anything like that,” said Hawkins.
The power was cut for more than an hour to the Sewerage and Water Board’s Hamilton Street water intake plant, in spite of an Entergy pledge to avoid cutting power to vital facilities. That forced the water board to utilize on-site generators to continue pumping drinking water into the Carrollton water plant until they notified Entergy, which restored power.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
