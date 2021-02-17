CRIMETRACKER: Carjackings across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the middle of the day on Monroe Street, a 61-year-old woman is beaten and carjacked.
“I can’t even tell you how lucky I am to be alive today. I grabbed the steering wheel and tried to pull the car over this way into the bushes on the other side of the street,” says the victim.
She says she couldn’t overpower her attacker.
“He accelerated so fast. He went forward and then braked and then put it in reverse and went back. That’s when I fell. It broke me away from the steering wheel,” says the victim.
On the ground, helpless and bleeding, the carjacker rolled over her with her car.
“I blacked out. I woke up and I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t move. I was in the middle of the street. I’m like, what happened. I couldn’t walk and there was blood everywhere. It was a mess,” says the victim.
Once at the hospital, doctors took a CT scan.
“I was shaking. I had 7 ribs on my left side broken. My clavicle was broken in half, and my right hip was broken. My pelvis was crushed. I had burns, which I still have scars all over my legs and back from the road,” says the victim.
She feared she’d never walk again.
“I sat in a wheelchair looking out the window and thinking how lucky I am because I made it and a lot of people didn’t make it. I’m very lucky,” says the victim.
On January 3, police say a 15-year-old attempted to carjack a woman driving down Morrison Road. The victim was shot with a rifle and died.
From New Orleans East to Bayou St. John, victims are mounting.
So we have made several arrests for carjacking, and what we’ve seen, of course, they are right back out in many instances,” says NOPD Chief Ferguson.
In the Monroe Street carjacking, police arrested 17-year-old Kyren Washington and charged him with attempted murder.
“I would be very angry to know that he’s out on parole again after doing this because he’ll do it again. He needs help. I mean, it’s not only him. The whole system needs help,” says the victim
Ferguson says frustration, especially among police officers, grows as they arrest the same people over and over again.
“They are being released almost immediately, and if they see that and they are taking advantage of that, there are no consequences. They think, I don’t have anything to worry about, so I can go out and do whatever I want. That is the environment in which we are starting to breed,” says Ferguson.
He says the same gunmen commit crimes over and over again. He says many of them are juveniles.
“We arrested a 14-year-old female. We have a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old male that is wanted for carjackings,” says Ferguson.
He also believes the same criminals who committed the majority of the car burglaries in 2019, have become violent, escalating their crimes to armed carjacking.
“We have identified several groups, not working together, but may be friends getting together and committing these crimes, one minute they are playing basketball at a park, and the next minute they say, ok, let’s go try to get us a vehicle. The unfortunate side to all of this is the number of weapons they have access to,” says Ferguson.
It’s the weapons, he says, they previously stole in car burglaries. In New Orleans East, there were 68 carjackings in 2019 compared to 187 last year. In Lakeview, there were 43 victims in 2019, and 123 people carjacked last year. While the victims live in fear, they’re also fed up.
“The answer is certainly not to keep letting these thugs out once they get arrested. Lock them up for a day or two and they let them out again. The community needs more answers. They need more things done about it,” says a victim
Ferguson suggests raising the curfew age from 16 to 17. This would allow officers to stop and investigate 17-year-olds violating curfew.
He points to a recent example.
“Just two weeks ago, two 17-year-olds were in possession of stolen guns in the middle of the night. What are they doing with these weapons? What are they doing out there in the middle of the night?” says Ferguson.
Carjacking victims say something must be done.
“Right now, it’s my position to work with partners in the criminal justice system to ensure they’re holding these individuals accountable. I’m not an advocate of incarceration, but I am an advocate for accountability and that is what we need right now,” says Ferguson.
