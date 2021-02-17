‘Face diapers not required’ at Florida restaurant

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WVUE) - A restaurant in Florida is gaining attention on social media after posting a choicely worded facemask policy in their window.
“Face diapers not required! Everyone welcome,” a sign outside of BeckyJack’s Food Shack says.
According to WFLA, owner Jesse Fox says customers were surprised to see their staff not wearing masks. He says the sign and the Facebook post were an attempt to be “proactive letting everybody know what the mask requirement is or isn’t at BeckyJack’s.”
The CDC leaves decisions about restaurant mask rules to local governments.
In Hernando County, the Governor’s Executive Order does not mandate the use of masks.
“However, it is recommended that customers, employees, and employers consult CDC guidance, and utilize face masks when social distancing measures cannot be maintained,” the county’s website says.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.