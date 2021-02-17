GOOD NEWS: There’s still crawfish, despite extreme cold

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Record-breaking cold weather has affected roads, pipes, and overwhelmed power grids.
The recent drop in temperatures will not have too much of an impact on crawfish season.
Merlin Schaefer of Schaefer’s Seafood in Bucktown says mudbugs are available on the first day of lent.
“The last few days, the pond froze over on the other side of Lafayette. All the ponds are frozen over pretty much. So we’re just waiting for them to thaw out and then will start fishing again,” he says.
Schaefer says he bought extra at the end of last week so his supply wasn’t short.
“I’ve already had one pond today call me up and say ‘look, I’ve got my boys out fishing. They were able to get out and start fishing,’” Schaefer says. “It’s been a bad start but talking to a few ponds over there, they are saying they do expect it to start producing. We just need to get the right weather.”
