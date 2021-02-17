How did you spend Mardi Gras 2021? Send us your pics!

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This year’s Mardi Gras was certainly unlike any other.
A crackdown on gatherings in the French Quarter, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, and a bitter ice storm that blanketed most of the country put quite a damper on the Carnival celebration.
But all hope was not lost, as the resiliency of the people of New Orleans trudged over and around obstacles to keep the Mardi Gras spirit alive.
One man in Kenner turned a pressure washer into a personal snow machine. Families and children flocked to frolic in the artificial flakes.
Scroll through the pictures below to see how others enjoyed the muted Mardi Gras and use the “upload” button to send in your own.
