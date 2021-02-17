‘It’s truly a blessing:’ Relly B talks house float, Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Carnival Season has proved people in south Louisiana are beyond creative.
People celebrated Yardi Gras by decorating houses with dinosaurs, TV shows and more.
One woman in Harvey dedicated her home to a social media celebrity from Baton Rouge.
One video took Durrell “Relly B” Smylie from his Baton Rouge car dealership to the NFL Super Bowl celebration.
“I really wanted a money theme,” Shonitra Vaughn said.
Vaughn says her 12-year-old son showed her the viral video of Smylie crawling out the back of an SUV, singing his now-patented “where the money resides” mantra.
“I was like, I know for sure that would have been on somebody’s float at somebody’s parade this year. So I had to do it,” Vaughn says.
Passing by Vaughn’s house, you might recognize the mannequin dressed in a blue shirt and burgundy pants.
A replica of none other than Relly B.
Smylie says he couldn’t believe somebody put a mannequin of him in their front lawn.
“I was like, this is crazy!” he told Fox 8.
The video went viral in December of 2020.
“I started doing it again, over and over and over, and I don’t know, it’s just something that stuck with me,” he said. “It was just a little freestyle rap. And I always just used to do it in the morning for jokes and games. And then I turned it into a marketing tool.”
Smylie says his plan has panned out pretty well, landing himself a spot in the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate. His video has been seen millions of times and attracted the attention of celebrities across the world.
“Honestly, it’s truly a blessing,” he says. “People tell me all the time that I’ve stopped them from committing self-harm. That’s very big for me. That’s a lot.”
And that’s on Mary had a little lamb.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.