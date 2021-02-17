Man shot to death on Claiborne Ave.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a homicide in Central City.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting around 3:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Claiborne Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
NOPD has not released the name of the victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim and an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.