Multiple accidents reported around New Orleans due to icy roads

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -An unexpected light rain caused ice on the roads Wednesday morning in and around the metro area.
New Orleans Police are responding to several crashes. It is not known if there are any injuries associated with these crashes.
A car fire was reported I-10 eastbound near Poydras.
I-10 East is closed to traffic at Poydras.
I-610 East at St. Bernard Avenue is closed to traffic due to ice. Traffic is being diverted to the St. Bernard Avenue exit.
Causeway Police are observing ice on the Huey P. Long bridge.
The Des Allemands Highway 90 bridge is closed due to icy conditions.
