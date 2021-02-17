NOLA easing restrictions on indoor bar service Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New COVID-19 guidelines will go into effect at 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, allowing bars and breweries to resume indoor service at 25% of their permitted occupancy, city officials announced.
Since the City eased restrictions and reentered a Modified Phase Two on Jan. 29, the case counts, positivity rate, and transmission rate in New Orleans have all decreased, allowing for further easing of some restrictions.
In line with the State of Louisiana emergency order, bars and breweries will be allowed to operate indoors at 25% capacity as long as the positivity rate in Orleans Parish remains below 5%. Bars can only be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., per the state proclamation.
The current limit on gathering sizes for parties, special events, weddings, etc., will remain as is – indoor gatherings limited 10 people and outdoor gatherings limited to 25 with masking and social distancing required in both settings.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.