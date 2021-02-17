NOPD: 1 arrested, 1 sought for multiple armed carjackings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. has arrested one person and is searching for another in a string of armed carjackings.
Police arrested Joshua Dean, 18, and has obtained an arrest warrant for Robert Garrett for at least four armed carjacking in New Orleans, as well as an incident in Jefferson Parish.
NOPD Second District detectives determined that the following armed carjacking incidents were related:
- Armed carjacking on February 9, 2021 in the 8100 block of Green Street.
- Armed carjacking on February 9, 2021 at the intersection of Cohn and Pine streets
- Armed carjacking on February 10, 2021 in the 5500 block of Vicksburg Street
- Armed carjacking on February 13, 2021 in the 3600 block of State Street
NOPD and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office determined that an armed carjacking on Feb. 12 in Jefferson Parish was also connected to these four crimes.
Detectives located and arrested Dean, who was found at the time of arrest to be in possession of a handgun that was reported stolen. Dean was booked on the following charges:
- Armed robbery with a firearm (four counts)
- Armed robbery (four counts)
- Illegal carrying of a firearm
- Obstruction of justice
- Illegal possession of a stolen firearm
- Resisting an officer
- Warrant out of Jefferson Parish
Robert Garrett remains at large.
Anyone with additional information on these incidents or on the whereabouts of Robert Garrett is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.