One carjacking suspect arrested; A second suspect is still wanted in a series of crimes across two parishes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say the same two men are responsible for multiple carjackings and an armed robbery in both New Orleans and Jefferson Parish.
In the Jefferson Parish incident on Woodvine Drive, Police say a woman was returning home last Friday night. As she got to the front door, the two gunmen approached her and snatched her car keys out of her hand. Moments later, the gunmen came back and took the woman’s purse. The victim’s husband was inside at the time and came running out as the gunmen took off in his wife’s car.
“When they came up to my wife, they were very professional about it. They didn’t seem scared, and they just came up. They said give me this, give me that. Then they just got into the car. They knew how to start the car because every car is different. They knew how to do it, and they took off. It was very matter of fact, like this is what we do, step one, step two, step three,” says the victim’s husband.
The NOPD says two men, Joshua Dean and Robert Garret also committed four carjackings in New Orleans. Two incidents happened in Uptown area, where one of the victims was a Tulane student. A third incident unfolded in Lakeview and then last Saturday, police say the men committed a carjacking on State Street Drive.
Police captured 18-year-old Joshua Dean. He’s booked with multiple armed robberies, as well as illegal possession of a stolen firearm, obstruction of justice and resisting an officer.
Police are now looking for 23-year-old Robert Garrett.
If you know anything about where police can find Garrett, you’re asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111.
