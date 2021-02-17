Tulane baseball confident of big things in 2021 for the program

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There may be no one that feels the pain of what could have been in 2020 more than Tulane baseball. Their 15-2 start last spring was their best since 1972.
After losing a lot of their offense and position players, they’re back to the grind. Looking to pick up where they left off with some new faces.
However, returning will be their all-important ace Braden Olthoff. He produced a 4-0 record last season, with a 0.32 ERA.
“I look at him now, and he’s gotten a lot bigger too. He’s grown taller. He’s gained weight. He’s stronger. All those things I think will be helpful. But we all see the pitches and the shapes and the strikes and the ability to do all of the things that come with being a really good pitcher, but I think that we talk about our program deserving victory and deserving success. Well, that doesn’t just fall out of the tree. It has to be earned. And I think he gets exactly what he puts into it,: said Tulane baseball coach Travis Jewett.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.