Turning colder again

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another plunge of cold air will sweep across the area on Thursday and Friday. Highs will only reach the 40s. Thursday will be cloudy and windy. Wind chills will drop into the 20s and 30s during the day. Some sun returns by Friday.
Freezing temperatures are possible on both sides of the lake Friday and Saturday mornings. A hard freeze is possible away from the lake especially on Saturday morning. Only a light freeze is foreseen for the south shore.
The weekend is dry with lots of sun and not quite as cold. Temperatures will break 60 by Sunday. A weak cold front arrives Monday with a few sprinkles but it won’t have the same amount of cold air.
