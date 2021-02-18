Bruce: Cloudy, dry and chilly today; Lows below freezing tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cloudy breezy and cold February day is on tap. Highs will only top out in the mid 40s. As we stay breezy it will feel like the 30s today and 20s tonight. Grab that jacket!
Tonight temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 20s for hard freeze conditions north and west of the lake. On the south shore, temperatures will briefly fall to 32° in the city. Pipes should be protected north but no issues for the south shore. so pipes are not threatened.
Clouds will break on Friday, and the weekend looks sunny and fantastic!
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.