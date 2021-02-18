Cold & windy finish to the week

Outside of a few light sprinkles, rain is pretty much done. Clouds are expected to linger which means temperatures won’t move much today. Even though we’re starting in 40s on the south shore, we won’t get out of them. So, we’re warmer than yesterday morning, but we’ll be colder this afternoon. A cold breeze will also continue all day and tonight.
Tonight temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 20s for hard freeze conditions north and west of the lake. On the south shore, temperatures could fall into the low 30s, so pipes are not threatened.
Clouds will break on Friday, and the weekend looks sunny and fantastic!
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.