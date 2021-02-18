Infectious disease expert on variants: “It’s starting to feel like we’re in a game of chess with this virus.”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the U.S. makes progress in driving down the daily number of new coronavirus cases, new variants of the virus are not giving scientists a break.
Dr. Hana Akselrod is an Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Infectious Disease Division at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.
She said the virus is changing even as vaccines are being administered to Americans.
“It’s starting to feel like we’re in a game of chess with this virus. We made the vaccine, your move virus. Well, it created some new variants that can get around the vaccine. We will probably keep playing we’re in the mid-game now,” Akselrod said.
Viruses mutate and Akselrod says coronaviruses have a high rate of mutation and some new variants or mutations appear to spread easier and make people sicker.
“It makes it so much more urgent to get as many people vaccinated with the vaccines while they’re still maximally effective,” she said.
Dr. Christian Sandrock is Director of Critical Care at the University of California’s Davis School of Medicine. He said they are seeing myriad medical conditions resulting from the strain of the virus that has been sickening and killing Americans for a year. He prefers to call it, “Post-Acute COVID-Syndrome” and says as a result some patients are losing teeth.
“Skin lesions, hair loss, and tooth loss make up at least half of what we see,” said Sandrock.
Akselrod says while a lot of work continues to be done on vaccines, she does not expect there to be a universal vaccine anytime soon that will be a match for all variants of SARS CoV-2, which is the official name of the novel coronavirus.
“Those will take a long time in part because it was faster to develop a vaccine targeting the spike protein, in part, because of work that was done on this starting 17 years ago when the first SARS virus emerged,” she said.
The spike protein is what the virus uses to enter and commandeer cells.
And the doctors say given the uncertainty concerning the emerging variants the public should take whatever vaccine is available.
“As a scientist and as a physician and as a parent if I had to choose between a vaccine and, you know, knowing pretty much that all the vaccines we have don’t have really long-term effects versus the long-term effects we’re seeing with COVID I would always choose the vaccine,” said Sandrock.
Akselrod agrees.
“Even if the vaccine is partially effective, so to speak if it prevents mild and moderate disease that’s the holy grail,” she said.
And Akselrod says some mutations of the virus can produce higher viral loads in the nose and airway, and there is also concern that the mutations may cause disease in people who previously had COVID-19 or have been vaccinated.
We spoke to the experts through a collaboration with Sciline.
