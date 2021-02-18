La. will be expanding priority group for COVID-19 vaccine to include K-12 teachers, daycare workers, pregnant women

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state of Louisiana will be expanding its eligibility ends for the COVID-19 vaccine to include:
- K-12 teachers
- Daycare workers
- All pregnant women
- Non-Emergency medical transportation providers and staff
- Persons 55-64 with one or more health conditions defined by the CDC
The changes will go into effect
