‘NCIS: New Orleans’ canceled, ending after Season 7

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “NCIS: New Orleans” has been canceled and will end after the current season.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series finale will air May 16.
“It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes,” executive producers Christopher Silber and Jan Nash told The Hollywood Reporter. “As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years.”
“Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way,” said series star and executive producer Scott Bakula. “I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years.”
