Scalise visits Mar-A-Lago for private meeting with former President Trump

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, privately met with former President Donald Trump in Florida earlier this week.
CNN calls it the “latest example of splintering views among leading congressional Republicans” on the role Trump plays in the future of the party.
“He’s in Florida this week on political travel and had meetings at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday and touched base with President Trump while he was there,” Scalise’s spokeswoman Lauren Fine told CNN. Politico first reported the meeting.
The same day, Trump called GOP leader Mitch McConnell “a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack,” following McConnell’s scathing remarks on the Senate floor after voting to acquit him in the impeachment trial. McConnell even suggested Trump might be criminally prosecuted for his actions leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
