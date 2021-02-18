Slidell PD: Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle Valentine’s Day evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Slidell Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that they say occurred Sunday evening.
According to police, the body of the victim was found late Monday morning in a ditch near the Katore Body and Automotive Center.
It is believed that the victim was walking along the East I-10 Service Road late Sunday evening when the victim was struck by a vehicle.
Investigators are working to get details about the suspect’s vehicle. It is presumed that the vehicle was traveling northbound on the service road.
The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
If anyone has any information that could aid with the investigation, they are asked to contact the Slidell Police Department at (985) 643-3131 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
