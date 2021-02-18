Suspect shot and killed by Washington Parish deputies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Washington Parish that left a suspect dead.
Late Wednesday evening, Washington Parish Deputies were called to a home on Albert Magee Road in Mount Hermon for a domestic violence incident. When they arrived at the home, 28-year-old Dustin A. Crain confronted deputies while armed with two large knives.
During the confrontation, a deputy fired his gun at Caine striking him. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington Parish Coroner’s Office.
No deputies were injured in the incident.
The investigation into the deputy-involved shooting is ongoing.
