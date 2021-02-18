73% of the U.S. covered in snow, most widespread coverage in 17 years

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Snow cover across the lower 48 states is the highest since at least 2003.
Snow covered 73.2% of the contiguous United States on Feb. 16, according to the National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center (NOHRSC). That’s the highest snow cover extent for any day in the NOHRSC database dating to fall 2003, according to NOAA.
Experts say snowfall deep into the South played a big role in the expansion.
Three days prior, snow covered about half of the country.
The Southeast and Southwest are the largest areas without snow cover right now.
