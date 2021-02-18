Winter storm delays COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Louisiana

“Due to COVID-19 vaccine shipment issues caused by severe weather across the region, Ochsner Retail Pharmacies will be delaying approximately 500 scheduled appointments. This change impacts first-dose Moderna appointments at Ochsner Retail Pharmacies in select areas. Patients receiving their second vaccine dose or those scheduled to be vaccinated at Ochsner clinics and hospitals are not included in this appointment delay. Impacted community members will be contacted directly and added to a priority wait list to be rescheduled as soon as more vaccine arrives.