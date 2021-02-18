Winter storm delays COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The winter storm is delaying COVID-19 vaccine shipments across the country. Here in Louisiana, some local pharmacies haven’t gotten their first doses for this week.
A-1 Pharmacy in Metairie has been cranking vaccines out.
“We were supposed to get a shipment this week and it never came,” Pharmacist Eric Laborde said.
Nearly 255,000 Louisianans have gotten both shots and over 528,000 people have gotten their first dose, but the progress may freeze until roads thaw out.
According to the CDC, doses distributed in Louisiana have gone down 86 percent from over 135,000 last week to just over 18,000 this week.
The Louisiana Department of Health says it’s working as quickly as possible to make sure shipments get to where they need to go as most of the country is gripped by heavy snowfall, frigid temperatures, and mass power outages.
“They said that there’s no certainty to it,” Laborde said. “They said you can expect some next week, but there’s no certainty, there’s nothing definite.”
Laborde says they have enough for now, but if a shipment doesn’t come by next week, they’ll need to do some re-scheduling.
Ochsner’s Retail Pharmacies, not the clinics or hospitals, will be rescheduling around 500 first dose appointments.
Ochsner provided this statement:
“Due to COVID-19 vaccine shipment issues caused by severe weather across the region, Ochsner Retail Pharmacies will be delaying approximately 500 scheduled appointments. This change impacts first-dose Moderna appointments at Ochsner Retail Pharmacies in select areas. Patients receiving their second vaccine dose or those scheduled to be vaccinated at Ochsner clinics and hospitals are not included in this appointment delay. Impacted community members will be contacted directly and added to a priority wait list to be rescheduled as soon as more vaccine arrives.
We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to vaccinate our community quickly. For the latest information about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit //ochsner.org/vaccine.”
“They told us not to expect the shots to come in this week, especially Monday,” Laborde said. “I think they they had like a light order of Moderna and then Pfizer, they were trying to scramble because it’s not as stable as Moderna.”
Laborde hopes second doses are on the way and is expecting them to arrive Friday, but LDH says second doses may also be delayed.
The Department doesn’t know exactly how many shipments will be late and to where, but is working on figuring that out.
“They’re doing the best they can,” Laborde said. “I mean, you could tell the through the communication they’re struggling to try and make it work.”
LDH encourages anyone who has an appointment scheduled in the next few days to contact their provider directly to check on the status of their appointment.
