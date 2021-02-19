Bruce: Sunny skies return with a big weekend warm-up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunny skies are here and will be the start of a warming trend into the weekend. We have one more night of freezing weather then we are done with freezes over the next 7-10 days. Even with sun, it will be a chilly day with highs in the upper 40s. If you are dressed for it , it will feel great. Tonight will feature a hard freeze north shore under clear skies and light winds. Lows north shore will fall to 24-26°. Full precautions north shore are needed including pipes.
South shore will see patchy frost at 30-32°. Pipes south will be fine with no need to run water. Saturday will see highs in the middle 50s and mid 60s by Sunday. A weak cold front arrives Monday with a couple of showers, as temperatures will cool a bit but not freezing as this is more mild Pacific air behind the front. We could even reach the low§ to mid 70s by the middle to end of next week!
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.