Bruce: Sunny skies return with a big weekend warm-up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunny skies are here and will be the start of a warming trend into the weekend. We have one more night of freezing weather then we are done with freezes over the next 7-10 days. Even with sun, it will be a chilly day with highs in the upper 40s. If you are dressed for it , it will feel great. Tonight will feature a hard freeze north shore under clear skies and light winds. Lows north shore will fall to 24-26°. Full precautions north shore are needed including pipes.