CDC reports a record number of drug overdose deaths during the pandemic

“There’s just an attitude about it that really does anger me because my son was a really beautiful soul and he would do anything for you and I don’t want people to think of him as someone who was a useless human being because he was not.” Levine says Jordan was talented. He worked in film production and even wrote a screenplay. He tried to kick drugs and agreed to rehab for 90 days. She says he was doing great. “I was fortunate enough that I could pay for rehab, my son did not have insurance and he had no way to be able to do that on his own,” said Levine.